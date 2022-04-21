‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars announce the death of their 7-month-old son

"90 Day Fiancé" stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel.

Francisco announced Adriel's passing in a heartbreaking post Thursday on Instagram, writing, "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family... life is so hard and difficult."

She continued, "I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn’t take it... my heart is broken it’s a big pain... so difficult."

The reality star did not disclose her son's cause of death.

Francisco announced Adriel's arrival on Sept. 11 in an Instagram post that included several photos of the baby boy swaddled in a knitted blue ensemble.

"I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches, I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well," she gushed, adding several blue heart emojis.

"Mamabear, mama in love," she added.

On Oct. 11, the Dominican Republic native shared more photos of Adriel, and on Jan. 14, she posted a video montage of the growing boy, captioning it "Mi guerrero" in Spanish, which translates to "my warrior."

Francisco and Springs, who wed in September 2019, are also the parents of a daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, who turns 2 in July. Springs has five additional children from previous relationships.

