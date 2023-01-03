2 kids and 2 adults rescued after surviving a plunge off a cliff in a Tesla

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two children were unharmed after their car plunged 250 feet off a cliff in California, authorities said.
By Scott Stump

Two adults and two children were rescued after they survived plunging 250 feet off a cliff when their Tesla vehicle slid off a California highway, authorities said.

The adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the children were not harmed when a car traveling southbound on the Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 2 went over the cliff at Devil’s Slide and landed near the shoreline below, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle flipped multiple times and landed mostly on its wheels, according to CAL FIRE/Coastside Fire Incident Commander Brian Pottenger.

Rescuers were able to notice movement in the front seat while scanning the wrecked car from above with binoculars, Pottenger said.

"We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle, so that actually was a hopeful moment for us," Pottenger said.

Helicopters then assisted in rescuing the four people in the car. Two of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and two by helicopter, according to the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit.

The California Highway Patrol also shared a video of the scene and the helicopters and personnel assisting in the rescue.

The CHP is investigating the crash, and it's unclear what caused the Tesla to go over the cliff.

