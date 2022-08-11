IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin is helping you refresh for fall with deals up to 76% off

Here are the 22 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

The end is in sight, parents. If you haven't already tagged out and sent the kids back to school, your time will come soon!

Take this glorious moment to turn on Taylor Swift's "august," grab a bowl of carbs and laugh along with us.

That's hot.

I know that mood.

It's like a Michelin star.

Well, did she?

Who is responsible for these hooligans?

It's the Hunger Games.

We're done.

Welcome back!

You get used to it.

So accurate.

Now that's a good friend to have.

It's a party every day.

Problem solved!

Amazon might be overpaying.

Respect.

Save me.

Nobody tell him.

It's a life of constant disappointment.

Is this a form of Stockholm syndrome?

Turns out, I can't.

It's like trying to bathe a cat.

That was close.

Related video:

Back-to-school gadgets for every age | Consumer Confidential

Aug. 10, 202203:10
Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.