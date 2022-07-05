11-year-old Indiana boy dies after fireworks incident, police say

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died in a "fireworks incident," said police.

According to a press release shared by the Indiana State Police on Monday, Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was "seriously injured" by fireworks on Sunday night. Camrynn died en route to a hospital in Evansville.

"This is an on-going investigation," per the release. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5.

Camrynn Ray McMichael, pictured with his sister Karmynn Louise, died in a fireworks accident in Indiana. Courtesy of Kyrra Lynn

Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police told TODAY Parents that Camrynn was the only child present among a group of adults lighting fireworks.

Camrynn’s mother, Kyrra Lynn told TODAY Parents that her son loved football, soccer and basketball.

"He was dedicated, hard working, (on the) honor roll, and never got in trouble," she said. "And if he did it’s because he wanted to make everyone laugh. No matter the situation he tried to be happy."

Camrynn was playing with fireworks that night and was "gone in the blink of an eye."

The boy also loved his little sister, Karmynn Louise. "He protected her like a big brother should," said Lynn. "He’s every parent's dream of a boy."

Related: Teacher dies saving drowning teen in Lake Michigan

Matt Thompson, superintendent of MSD of Mt. Vernon Schools, where Camrynn was a student, also told TODAY Parents in a statement:

"The MSD of Mount Vernon is saddened by the loss of Camrynn. We are finalizing plans to provide grief counseling later this week for students and staff. It is tragic to lose such a young, energetic life and we hope to support those impacted by his loss to the best of our abilities."

Related video: