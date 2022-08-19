Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents

As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone.

Free educational resources:

Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like measurement, geometry, division, etc. No login or sign up is required for this one!

Khan Academy: Probably the most famous of the free resources. You can sign up on their website to get access to different courses, including math, reading & language arts, ACT/SAT/LSAT/MCAT prep, history, social studies, economics, AP classes and even life skills like personal finance. You get more resources if you create an account, but you can watch their YouTube videos even without an account.

Free tutoring:

The New York Public Library offers free homework help and tutoring, including SAT/ACT prep for older kids. Other library systems offer similar programs, so check where you live.

Learn to be is a non-profit bringing free, 1-on-1, online tutoring to underserved youth in the U.S. To sign up, a parent or guardian can fill out an online form to match a child with a tutor.

PAPER is an educational tech company partnering with school districts around the country to provide free tutoring to students. Check to see if your district is one they're partnered with for free tutoring.

Enrichment (aka fun computer games your kids won't notice are educational):

Funbrain is a website for enrichment for grades 1-8, and resources are separated by grade. They have everything from online books to games like chess and sudoku, videos, a virtual playground, a math zone, and much more — like a virtual game to explore the different planets.

PBS Math Games offers fun games featuring many beloved characters from PBS kids' shows, like Curious George, "Odd Squad" agents and the gang from "Dinosaur Train."

National Geographic Kids has games and greal-world videos and articles about fascinating topics, ranging from the three branches of government to women heroes, crafts, animal LOL and much more.

For parents:

Free mental health screening: Help get more information on your family's mental health with free online screenings from Mental Health America.

Free Lunch info: There are some changes to USDA school meal policies coming up in this school year. Schools have stopped serving all kids free meals, but you can apply for your kids to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Children are automatically eligible for free meals if anyone in the household gets SNAP, TANF or FDPIR benefits. In some states, families with Medicaid may also qualify

Grade guides: TODAY.com's Parenting Guides spell out exactly what is taught in each grade, according to common core curriculum standards, and what kids need to know going into each grade level. Scroll to find the grade level you're seeking. Good if you or your kids need a refresher!

