10-year-old Uvalde victim honored for Google Doodle she created before she died

Google is honoring one of the 19 children shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The child had submitted artwork for the Doodle for Google contest.

Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10, dreamed of going to art school in Paris and, one day, sharing her art with the world. Before she was gunned down in her fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School, she entered the 2022 Doodle for Google national contest — an annual competition that encourages young artists to create designs for the company's Google Doodle.

Now, the company is honoring Alithia and the 20 other victims of the second deadliest school shooting in US history, showing her entry and sharing an excerpt of her submission on the company's Doodle for Google page.

"In memoriam 2022 Doodle for Google contestant, Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10," the top of the page reads, followed by a picture of Alithia. The page is also dedicated to "all the victims of the Uvalde, Texas tragedy."

Below, Alithia's submission is displayed — a picture of a girl curled up on a sofa, along with her pet and balls of yarn. Artwork hangs on a wall in the background, spelling out "Google." The child signed her submission "AR" in the bottom right corner in purple.

"I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do,” an excerpt from Alithia's submission reads, which is also displayed underneath her drawing. "I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art."

10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez's Doodle for Google submission. doodles.google.com/d4g/honoringalithia/

A day after the shooting, actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde and met with some of the victim's family members, including Alithia's parents, Ryan and Jessica. The actor said her parents shared Alithia's artwork with him, and on June 7, during a White House press briefing, McConaughey shared Alithia's artwork with the world as he called for common sense gun reform.

"Ryan and Jessica were eager to share Alithia's art with us and said that if we can share it, that somehow maybe that would make Alithia smile in heaven," McConaughey said, at times growing emotional and fighting back tears. "They told us that showing someone else Alithia's art would in some way keep her alive."

While speaking, McConaughey held up a self-portrait Alithia drew, showing her friend, in heaven, looking down on her and drawing the very same picture.

"Her mother said of this drawing, she said, 'You know we never really talked to her about heaven before but somehow she knew,'" he added. "Alithia was 10 years old."

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture made by Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Evan Vucci / AP

Young artists can submit applications for the Doodle for Google contest from January through March. Five finalists are set to be announced on Thursday, July 28.

Google did not share with TODAY Parents when Alithia submitted her artwork for the contest or if the company has plans to share her art in the future, but did provide a written statement, saying Alithia's "story and art profoundly touched us, and we wanted to honor her family's request to share her unique talents that were so tragically taken as a result of senseless violence."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of victims and to the community of Uvalde, Texas," Colette Garcia, a spokesperson for Google, told TODAY Parents. "In Alithia Ramirez's 2022 Doodle for Google submission, she described her desire to show the world her art and everything she can do, and we're committed to honoring those wishes and her legacy."

