New parents know how hard it can be keeping strangers’ dirty paws off their infants. It seems like every person in the grocery store or bank needs to grab your baby’s hand or rub her head. Enter the latest diversionary technique: “NO TOUCHING” signs that parents have been placing on the car seats and strollers to ward off the unwanted handling of their children.

Several months ago the Facebook mothering community Breastfeeding Mama Talk posted a picture of a car seat with a sign that said “NO TOUCHING. Your germs at too BIG for me,” and asked its followers if they would use the signs. The response was overwhelming.

“Don’t touch other people or their children. It’s creepy. Don’t be creepy,” Heather from Breastfeeding Mama Talk wrote, starting the debate.

Soon others chimed in.

“It’s not even just about the germs, there’s the whole respect for other people’s space,” Katelyn McClain shared on Facebook, while Jennifer L. Simmons agreed.

“Yes!!!! I HATE when someone walks up to my 11-month-old and touches her. Just cause she’s a child does not mean it’s OK. I’ve flat told people to back the hell off, lol. Just cause she’s waving and curious does not mean it’s OK to touch.”

A preemie mom felt grateful for the “no touching” sign that she received at the hospital, which helps protect her infant.

“It works! And I keep a cover on him,” April Lewis explained, adding if anyone still tried touching her son they’d get an earful from her.

Parents tired of asking strangers to stop touching their babies have resorted to "no touching" signs on strollers and carseats. Etsy

Becca Birdsall certainly understands wanting to protect her almost 1-month old daughter, Adelyn, from germs. While the infant hasn't spent a lot of time in public, Birdsall has established firm rules.

"Family and friends, I’ve said yes to them and they’ve always washed their hands before picking her up or touching any part of her. So far it’s been a nonissue," Birdsall, 35, of Avella, Pennsylvania, told TODAY via email. "I don’t want strangers touching her, especially since we’re entering the cold and flu season and she’s too young for immunizations."

Birdsall doesn't plan to use a sign, but she knows she'll have to address strangers trying to touch Adelyn.

"If a stranger asked, I’d have to say 'No' but they’re welcome to look at her and admire her,'" she explains. "I plan to be polite yet stern. If someone was to try to touch her without asking, that may be a bit more difficult. I wouldn’t use a sign; it’s a tad passive."

Some on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk thread thought the signs weren't needed because they believe children are coddled too much.

“Children need germs, their bodies need to fight off sickness,” Amber Hardy wrote on Facebook.

Anzie Rose agreed:

“I have had 4 big healthy boys, all have been bounced around people and played on the floor since they came out and I wouldn’t change I think,” she wrote. “People are ridiculous with babies now. Unless your baby is a preemie or somehow sick, get that kid in some dirt.”