The coronavirus pandemic has forced families to quarantine and has given moms and dads a little too much together time.

Marriage is hard, and marriage while self-isolating is harder. But just when things are getting tense, enter the moms and dads of the internet, who are not disappointing with their hilarious posts on Twitter and Instagram about what life is really like when you're spending every waking moment at home with the love of your life.

Because things get real pretty fast when you're social distancing, working from home and parenting together every. Single. Day.

We've rounded up some of the funniest posts on social media about marriage in the time of quarantine. So snuggle up to the one you love — or hide from them in the bathroom — and laugh along with us.

Trying not to look

Day 156842 of quarantine.



My husbands nostrils make me uncomfortable. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 27, 2020

Serious about produce

My husband came home from the store with red delicious apples like he thinks I won’t divorce him just because we’re in the middle of a pandemic. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 3, 2020

Let's do it

Let’s get married and have kids so instead of spending quarantine binging Netflix we can tape balloons to our car and drive by some 7 year old’s house. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 2, 2020

So loud

I'm guessing the left

If you had to choose between self-isolating with your husband or Tom Hardy, what side of the bed do you think Tom likes to sleep on? — Moderately Mom (@momtribevibe) April 21, 2020

Super solid

“My only real advice is marry someone who you could be on lockdown with for the foreseeable future who doesn’t make you want to lose your shit.”



Me giving solid advice in 20 years. — Sarah Cottrell (@HousewifePlus) April 15, 2020

What, like it's hard?

Things my wife wants:



Me to know what she’s thinking without her saying it guys I don’t know if I’m cut out for this — DadBroDad (@DadBroDad1) May 3, 2020

Never

It definitely counts

My husband is working from home today and the stress of “distance learning” with two kids must be palpable because he just emerged from his cozy little makeshift office to tell me he’d handle dinner tonight. And honestly, I’m pretty sure that counts as foreplay. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) March 31, 2020

Not helpful

Told my wife that her wrinkles are just ‘smile scars’ and that didn’t help at all. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) April 28, 2020

It's only cute when they say it

One of my kids told my wife that they love kissing her all the time and she melted but when I tell her that she makes barfing noises I don’t get it — DadBroDad (@DadBroDad1) May 4, 2020

Nopers

I just heard my husband say “yeppers” on a business call and I am NOT ok. — MomOf1AndDone (@momof1anddone_) April 28, 2020

Point taken

Wife: You should never question my choices, because you're one of them.



Me: That's exactly why I question your choices.



Wife: Good point. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 4, 2020

These politicians, though

You know quarantine is hitting you hard when your new sex idols are Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom. 🙈 — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) April 2, 2020

Fine

Me: The possibilities for this day are endless! The sky is the limit!



Him: Just shower already. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) May 5, 2020

I'm ready to go now

Quarantine Day 2, Hour 689- I’ve become very aware of my husband’s toenails and I’d like to be voted off the island now. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) March 17, 2020

So messy

My husband buys our kids a lot of kinetic sand for someone who wants to stay married. — Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) April 25, 2020

Communication is key

My husband started another home project and he coulda just told me he wanted a divorce. — Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) April 18, 2020

Just take it

[my husband has the man flu. After 3 days]:



M: will you please just take medicine??



H: *pouts* fine, what flavor is it??



M: what flav...it’s ADULT FLAVORED! — Jacki (@jaxwax04) April 30, 2020

