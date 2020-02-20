The sleep-deprived first months of parenthood are challenging for anyone, but as a busy classical cellist, Anna Steinhoff often found herself struggling to stay awake while performing, having "some very successful performances" and "some downright embarrassing" ones due to her fatigue.

Steinhoff and her husband, Justin Roberts, a Grammy-nominated rock musician who creates music for kids and families, tried sleep training their now 16-month-old son, Eli, but it wasn't helping him sleep through the night. So the duo put their heads together and developed what they say is a never-fail playlist of songs that help Eli calm down in the evenings and sleep soundly.

Anna Steinhoff and Justin Roberts with their son, Eli. Mike McGuinn

"I was wholly unprepared for how challenging sleep would be," said Steinhoff. "Then, there was a song we discovered by accident — Kacey Musgraves' song called 'Rainbow.' Justin had been tying to soothe Eli, and when it started playing, Eli immediately stopped crying and looked right into Justin's eyes. Calmly. It was incredible.

"This really was a magic song for him," Steinhoff continued. "There were many times we tried everything to get him to go to sleep and nothing would work until we put this song on."

So Steinhoff and Roberts began looking for songs with common threads, choosing other songs with similar tempo that also feature rhythmic instruments like guitars and piano along with sustained instruments like voices or strings.