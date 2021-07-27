Parents are doing viral 'ugly baby challenge' — and it's amazing

Lucy Baehr didn’t think her daughter Reese was the most beautiful baby she had ever seen.

“Her nose was incredibly swollen and her eyes were beady,” Baehr told TODAY Parents. “I remember looking at my husband saying, ‘Well, at least she’s healthy?’”

The photographer in Arkansas recalled how no one — not even the delivery room nurses — pretended that Reese with cute.

“People just didn’t comment on her appearance,” she laughed.

So when Baehr heard that people were sharing pictures of their “ugly babies” on TikTok, she couldn’t resist joining in on the fun. Baehr's video, which was posted on July 11, has more than 24 million views and counting.

“9 months of nausea and chaos and they come out looking like their dads,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Newborns are rarely, if ever, cute. They’re a ‘trust the process,’ kinda creature.”

Several followers compared Reese to a Minecraft villager, while one joked that Reese reminded them of Mr. Burns from "The Simpsons."

Reese, who will celebrate her 1st birthday in October, has had a glow up. Courtesy Lucy Baehr

Baehr said she’s getting a kick of out the comments, and hopes Reese will also have a chuckle when she's older.

“Kids either come out all angelic like they were dropped off from heaven, or they look like they just went through serious trauma,” Baehr explained. "I think it's hilarious that people think Reese looks like a Minecraft villager."

Or, rather, she used to look like one.

Things have looked up for Reese, who is now 9 months old. Baehr even noted on TikTok that the little girl has had “quite the glow up” since she arrived in Oct. 2020.

“Reese is gorgeous,” Baehr gushed. “She has these huge blue eyes.”