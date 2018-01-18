'Parenthood' actress Monica Potter reveals she's expecting her fourth child

share tweet pin email

Former "Parenthood" actress Monica Potter is heading down a familiar and joyous path.

The 46-year-old, who starred as Kristina Braverman on the long-running NBC series revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she was expecting her fourth child by showing off her baby bump:

I have something to share... A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

This will be Potter's second child with husband Daniel Allison; they have a 12-year-old daughter, Molly, together. She also has two grown sons, Liam and Daniel, from her previous marriage to Tom Potter.

NBC Daniel Allison and Monica Potter walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in 2014.

Potter has most recently starred in HGTV's "Welcome Back, Potter" and CBS' now-canceled "Wisdom of the Crowd" and currently runs her lifestyle brand Monica Potter Home.

"Once you become a parent, you automatically care less about yourself than you do about your child," she told Good Housekeeping in 2011. "It's even bigger than marriage. Maybe it shouldn't be, but for me, it is."

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

