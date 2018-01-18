'Parenthood' actress Monica Potter reveals she's expecting her fourth child

Former "Parenthood" actress Monica Potter is heading down a familiar and joyous path.
The 46-year-old, who starred as Kristina Braverman on the long-running NBC series revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she was expecting her fourth child by showing off her baby bump:
This will be Potter's second child with husband Daniel Allison; they have a 12-year-old daughter, Molly, together. She also has two grown sons, Liam and Daniel, from her previous marriage to Tom Potter.
Potter has most recently starred in HGTV's "Welcome Back, Potter" and CBS' now-canceled "Wisdom of the Crowd" and currently runs her lifestyle brand Monica Potter Home.
Monica Potter: ‘Parenthood’ end ‘fills me with anxiety’Play Video - 4:44
"Once you become a parent, you automatically care less about yourself than you do about your child," she told Good Housekeeping in 2011. "It's even bigger than marriage. Maybe it shouldn't be, but for me, it is."
Congratulations to the parents-to-be!
