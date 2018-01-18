Former "Parenthood" actress Monica Potter caused quite a stir Wednesday after posting a photo of her mid-section with the caption saying she had "something to share."
The 46-year-old, who starred as Kristina Braverman on the long-running NBC series, appeared to be revealing that she was expecting her fourth child — but instead it was a hint that she has colitis, something she opened up about Thursday in a touching Instagram post.
Colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that can often cause a host of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation in the digestive tract.
"I wanted to bring to everyone's awareness some issues I've been having with my belly," she said in the most recent Instagram video, adding that she wants to "stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician."
Potter has most recently starred in HGTV's "Welcome Back, Potter" and CBS' now-canceled "Wisdom of the Crowd" and currently runs her lifestyle brand Monica Potter Home.
Editor's note: On Jan. 18, TODAY incorrectly reported that Monica Potter was pregnant. She is in fact not pregnant. This story has been updated.
