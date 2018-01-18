Parents

'Parenthood' actress Monica Potter reveals she has colitis after pregnancy speculation

Former "Parenthood" actress Monica Potter caused quite a stir Wednesday after posting a photo of her mid-section with the caption saying she had "something to share."

The 46-year-old, who starred as Kristina Braverman on the long-running NBC series, appeared to be revealing that she was expecting her fourth child — but instead it was a hint that she has colitis, something she opened up about Thursday in a touching Instagram post.

Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes. I’m not pregnant but wanted to shed some light on some issues we all may deal with, especially women. It’s never really talked about because it’s not sexy, pretty, our glamorous to say the least, so I decided to share a photo to possibly inspire my friends (you), create a platform to share stories, and rely on each other for support and guidance. I’ve had colitis for almost 2 years and sometimes when I get flareups it’s painful and frustrating, so for all of you who suffer from colitis or other abdominal issues, please know you’re not alone. I’m going for a check up on Friday and following up with colonoscopy this month. I want to stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician. I hope this open discussion will lead to many other things we face as women, mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and every role we take on. Take time for yourself and go get checked. Even if you’re not having issues it’s important. Please note that I am not sponsored by anyone but me - I did this on my own, and just wanted to share. That being said, a huge thank you to these foundations that are bringing awareness and guidance to all of us for better health💜 #colon #colonoscopy #colitis #ulcerativecolitis #americanmedicalassociation #clevelandclinic #crohncolitisawareness #crohnsdisease #livehealthy #womenshealth #prevention #health

Colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that can often cause a host of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation in the digestive tract.

"I wanted to bring to everyone's awareness some issues I've been having with my belly," she said in the most recent Instagram video, adding that she wants to "stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician."

Potter has most recently starred in HGTV's "Welcome Back, Potter" and CBS' now-canceled "Wisdom of the Crowd" and currently runs her lifestyle brand Monica Potter Home.

Editor's note: On Jan. 18, TODAY incorrectly reported that Monica Potter was pregnant. She is in fact not pregnant. This story has been updated.

