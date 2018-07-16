Baby face! Palace releases sweet bonus photo from Prince Louis' christening

Parents

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday shared a sweet new photograph of their son, Prince Louis, from his christening earlier this month.

The additional photo of the 3-month-old prince comes a day after Kensington Palace released four family photos from the family’s special day.

“Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do,” the palace said in both a statement and on social media.

The photo shows Louis flashing a huge grin while being held in the arms of his smiling mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. It's also the first close-up image the public has seen of Louis since he was born on April 23.

Matt Holyoak / CameraPress
One of the earlier photos released of the day Prince Louis was christened included this family portrait.

Like the others, the picture was taken on the day of the prince’s July 9 christening inside the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace. The bonus photograph was taken by Matt Porteous in the garden of Clarence House, the home of Louis’ grandfather, Prince Charles.

Handout / Getty Images
All the photos were taken at the Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
MATT HOLYOAK / CAMERA PRESS
The Duchess of Cambridge proudly admires her son, Prince Louis.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father Prince William, big brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte.

