“OutDaughtered” star Danielle Busby began experiencing some “alarming sensations in her arms and legs” in November and visited the emergency room with husband, Adam. Nearly two months later, the couple is updating fans about Danielle’s mystery illness and asking for continued support.

"Today is the day of @dbusby's most invasive test so far. Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors. This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment," Adam Busby shared last week on Instagram. "Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers."

The couple are parents of a 9-year-old daughter named Blayke as well as all-girl quintuplets, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker. They have shared their experiences parenting six girls over seven seasons of their TLC show. The couple’s recent sporadic posts about Danielle’s health indicate that doctors are unsure what is causing her ailment.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers recently,” Danielle Busby wrote on Instagram late last week. “I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed.”

The 37-year-old said this doesn’t mean doctors are any closer to understanding what is wrong with her health.

“More test(s) lead to more doctors ... but still no clear answer at the moment of what’s going on. Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold,” she continued.

Adam also shared a post that indicated the couple were still searching for answers.

“Another day, another dr.,” he wrote

Danielle isn’t the only reality star grappling with a mysterious illness. Former “Bachelorette” contestant and NLF player Ryan Sutter has been experiencing a flu-like illness that includes fatigue, muscle aches, fever, night sweats, headaches, congestion, lightheadedness and “just all around not feeling good,” according to social media updates.

“Sometimes it is necessary to let others in, to ask for help and to accept it,” Sutter wrote on Instagram. “For me, health concerns brought on this realization, eventually forcing me to expose what I considered to be weakness. Once exposed, however, weakness became opportunity. I was no longer alone in my struggle.”

The Busbys said they feel grateful for all the support they’ve received, with Danielle writing:

"I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: