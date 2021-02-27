Orlando Bloom has a competitive reason for singing to his daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has some competition when it comes to singing in her family. During a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Orlando Bloom revealed that he’s been known to sing to their daughter here and there in an effort to get her to say one word: Dad.

Graham Norton began to congratulate the actor on becoming a father to his daughter, Daisy Dove, before inquiring if it was true that Bloom, 44, used to sing to Perry’s baby bump while she was pregnant.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Aug. 21, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“Yeah, I sing, chant, you know, I’ve got this Buddhist practice so I’m constantly talking to her, chanting, singing to her,” he said. “Now I sing anything that has ‘Daddy’ in it just ‘cause I want her to say dad before she says anything else."

Comedian Aisling Bea chimed in, asking, “Does the baby ever go, ‘Put Katy Perry on? That was really bad!’”

“Yeah, she’s like ‘Mom’s going to be much better at this than you,'" Bloom joked.

Norton added, “Alexa, play mommy.”

Bloom’s efforts haven’t been a total waste. The “Carnival Row” star revealed that his daughter Daisy has spoken recently, telling Norton, “Actually, she has sort of said a bit of ‘Dada’ every time I come up.”

“She’s very excited to see me,” he added.

Bloom and Perry welcomed Daisy on Aug. 26, 2020. The six-month-old is the couple’s first child together. Bloom also shares his 10-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

Earlier this month, Perry, 36, opened up about motherhood and having Bloom by her side during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

"He was such a great support,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes."

Since Bloom is not new to parenthood, the actor tried to offer insights to Perry after they welcomed Daisy into the world. "So, as much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," Perry said. “Like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this.’”

Perry later added about her fiancé, “He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

Daisy might have said "Dada" before "Mama," but she certainly takes after her mother in a big way. Bloom told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020 that while he can see some of himself in his daughter’s features, her eyes are all Perry.

"The eyes do look like her," Bloom said. "It's funny, when she first came out I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's mini me,' and then fortunately she's got those Katy blues, which was perfect. And then she sort of looked like my mom, so I got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini me-slash-my mom, you know. I said, 'Who's she gonna look like next?'"