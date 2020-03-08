Orlando Bloom shares sweet post about pregnant fiancée Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is one proud soon-to-be papa! On Saturday, the 43-year-old actor posted a picture of his fiancée, Katy Perry to his Instagram account, with some sweet words about their impending bundle of joy.

"My babies blooming ❤️" he captioned a photo of Perry looking gorgeous and pregnant in a form-fitting colorful dress she wore Saturday at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final in Melbourne, Australia.

It was the first public appearance for the 35-year-old mom-to-be since the big announcement of her pregnancy via the music video release for her song, "Never Worn White."

Katy Perry performs during a concert following the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Mar. 8, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

While Perry is a fan of big reveals, Bloom explained to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist this past summer that he's working to get his fiancée to slow down and appreciate the little things.

“She loves a big moment. I’m still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments,” Bloom said. "We're learning to do the small together."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star went on to say how seriously he takes his commitment to Perry.

"I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” the actor told Geist. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”

Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Asanka Ratnayake / AP

Bloom isn't usually one to post about his relationship on social media, so it's super sweet to see him excited to become a parent for the second time (he shares 9 year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr) and cheering on his incredible partner as she performs.

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day of 2019 in dramatic fashion — the proposal happened on a helicopter ride. Afterwards, the aircraft landed on a building where friends and family greeted the newly engaged pair along with "the most flowers you've ever seen," according to Perry.

Perry later shared a close-up photo of her and Bloom, with the caption "full bloom," showing off her incredible flower-shaped diamond and ruby engagement ring (and jumping on the chance to use her man's last name for yet another stellar pun!).

Last month, Perry posted a series of gorgeous black and white photos from their engagement, marking one year since she said "Yes!"

"one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment 😜" Perry posted along with the pics of her and Bloom looking blissful and in love.

With their forthcoming arrival, it certainly will be an exciting year for this happy couple!