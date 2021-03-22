Last Friday night… Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom likely fell asleep early.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bloom revealed that sex has been on the back burner since he and the 35-year-old singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, six months ago.

“How often do you have sex?” the reporter asked, to which Bloom, 44, quipped, “Not enough — we just had a baby, though.”

During the Q&A, Bloom shared that he was happiest “prior to any kind of fame or notoriety, full of hopes and dreams, and excitement of the adventures ahead.” The actor also opened up about his late dog, Mighty.

“He was out of my sight for just seven minutes; he went out on an adventure and didn’t come back, and was taken by a coyote, I think,” Bloom recalled. “It was awful, really painful; he taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be.”

When quizzed about the greatest love of his life, Bloom listed Mighty, Perry, Daisy Dove and his 10-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Though Bloom wishes he was having more sex, he's gone long stretches without. The Brit was celibate for six months before meeting Perry.

“It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends,’” Bloom told the Sunday Times last year. “I was going to do three months (of abstaining), but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself.”

Perry has also dished about her sex life.

During a 2017 appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," the pop star ranked her ex-boyfriends in bed, placing her fiancé at number two below John Mayer.

