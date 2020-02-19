Orlando Bloom's tattoo misspelled his son's name — but he fixed it

Orlando Bloom came up with a clever way to honor his 9-year-old son, Flynn — a tattoo of the boy's name typed out in Morse code on his forearm.

The only problem? The long line of dots and dashes drawn into the actor's skin contained a mistake.

The "Lord of the Rings" alum, 43, unveiled the new ink in an Instagram pic last week. The photo showed a row of dots and dashes below a series of numbers. Fans were quick to guess the design spelled out Flynn's name in Morse code and that the numbers likely related to his date of birth. But some noted the code looked as if it actually spelled out "Frynn" and not "Flynn."

Two Morse code experts weighed in on Bloom's tattoo, telling HuffPost it looked more like gibberish than a name.

On Wednesday, Bloom shared a new photo of the now-corrected tattoo with fans, writing, "finally dot it right! How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print)."

The actor, who shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 36, also posted a snap of his recent tattoo honoring his rescue dog Sidi, joking, "fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy."

Bloom's tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi shared his own images of Bloom's new ink, writing, "Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog."

Bercsenyi joked about the "conclusion" he came to after the pair discovered their error: "Never fully trust what your clients find on Pinterest."