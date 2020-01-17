Olympic skater Sasha Cohen and fiancé welcome 1st child — see the pics

Win this Oprah-favorite bike worth $2,000 — just in time for the new year

The Olympic silver medalist and her fiancé, Geoffrey Lieberthal, announced the news on Friday.

By Gina Vivinetto

Former Olympic figure skater Sasha Cohen and her fiancé, Geoffrey Lieberthal are officially a family of three!

The couple announced the happy news Friday on Instagram by sharing a gallery filled with pics of their new bundle of joy, but didn't announce the baby's name or gender.

One of photos shows the new parents snuggling up to their little one shortly after the baby's arrival. Proud dad Lieberthal still dons a face mask and a hair cover as he gazes down at his child. Another photo shows a close-up of the cute newborn, swaddled in a blue blanket.

"Completely and irrationally in love with the newest addition to our family," Cohen gushed in the caption.

Less than two weeks before, the excited parents-to-be posed together during an evening out. Lieberthal was grinning with his hand placed gently on Cohen's baby bump in the picture.

"Any day now ..." Cohen captioned the post.

The 2006 Olympic silver medalist announced the couple was expecting in November when she shared a photo showing off her baby bump. In the pic, she also held a gold balloon that spelled out the word "baby."

"Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world!" she wrote. "Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one."

Congratulations, Sasha and Geoffrey!

