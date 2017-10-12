Gymnast Carly Patterson took home the gold (and silver, too) as a member of the U.S. team in the 2004 Olympic Games, but she's now bringing home something even better — a baby boy!
Patterson and husband Mark Caldwell welcomed their new addition to the world Tuesday afternoon.
Meet Graham Mitchell Caldwell:
"He’s absolutely perfect!!!!!!" Patterson told TODAY via email. "Best day of our life! He is one big, super strong boy and we are head over heels in love :)"
There's no doubt about that. In the photo the new parents shared on Instagram, mom was beaming just moments after giving birth and, even with a medical mask on, dad couldn't hide his joy, either.
"I cannot even put into words how blessed and thankful Mark and I are feeling right now!" Patterson wrote alongside the pic. "He is absolute perfection and we can’t get enough of this sweet boy. Soaking up every incredible moment of being his mommy and daddy."
The 29-year-old Olympian announced her pregnancy in April by sharing a sweet collection of sonogram photos with her followers.
At the time, she also shared the difficult path that led her and her husband to their "miracle" child.
"Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thankfully, God has answered our prayers ... Mark and I could not be more overjoyed for our little miracle and we cannot wait to start this journey of parenthood!"
Patterson and Caldwell were married on Nov. 3, 2012, in Dallas Texas. Graham is the couple's first child.