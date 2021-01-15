Shawn Johnson is pregnant with her 2nd child! See her announcement

Shawn Johnson East is one step closer to building her own gymnastics team at home.

The former Olympian, 28, just revealed that she's pregnant with her second child, and the expectant mother looks simply radiant in the announcement photos.

Johnson East broke the news Friday, sharing a series of snapshots on her Instagram page taken by photographer Jessica Steddom. In the first one, Johnson East shows off her growing bump outside as she sneaks in a sweet kiss with her husband, Andrew East, 29.

The East family will soon welcome a new member. Courtesy Jessica Steddom

Next comes a photo of the couple's adorable 14-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel East, who can be seen holding a pair of baby shoes. Johnson East rounded out the slideshow with an adorable family portrait and captioned the post, "Here we go again," adding the hashtag #babyeast.

Johnson East's fans and friends, including a few pro athletes, sent their congratulations to the 28-year-old in the comments section.

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn wrote "Congrats!!!!!" and former basketball player Lisa Leslie commented, "Congrats guys!!! Blessings."

TV personality Ali Manno was thrilled to hear the news and shared a supportive message. "Now that we're basically neighbors, if you need anything like fried pickles with ice cream at 10 PM, you know who to call," she wrote.

One fan asked Johnson East, who is due this summer, if she was having one baby or twins and the gymnast wrote, "hahahah it's ONE!"

The couple, who wed in 2016, welcomed their first child in November 2019 and Johnson East was quick to teach her daughter some introductory gymnastics skills. In February 2020, the new mother shared a video of the 3-month-old doing her "first flip" and fought off mom-shamers with the following caption: “(She was PERFECTLY safe… so don’t even haha)."

In a video posted to YouTube, the couple shared details of Johnson East's pregnancy journey so far and revealed that Andrew East was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after they found out the good news.

"Having a wife who you just found out was pregnant and you want to support and celebrate with and hug and cuddle, it was not the ideal situation," East said.

Johnson East was concerned that she and Drew might have caught the virus from her husband, so she made him self-isolate in another area of their house.

"I got so scared of potentially increasing my risks of miscarriage," she explained.

Now that East is doing better, the couple is getting excited about welcoming their second child and they're both placing bets that the baby will be a boy.