What’s that they say about it taking a village to raise kids?

Olivia Wilde took to Twitter yesterday to share a story about how a couple of strangers leaped to her rescue when her son, Otis, 5, broke down in public.

“Couple days ago my kid was having a level 10, defcon 1, couldn’t-control-his-body meltdown at a restaurant. It happens. Poor guy was hungry as hell and overwhelmed. I was holding four bags and my 2 yr old. It was chaos,” she wrote.

The actress, who has Otis and daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, says the potential for an ugly scene was there.

“The place was packed and we were very much on display. I was in way over my head,” she continued. “I stayed calm but I was kind of crumbling inside. In the midst of the madness, 2 strangers, a young man and woman, approached and asked if they could help.”

Wilde elected to take the pair up on their offer.

“I swallowed my pride and said yes, please, and they walked with us, placed my stuff into my trunk, and even put my daughter in her car seat, while I tried to soothe my son,” she wrote. “I thanked them and they said, “hey no problem. We all have days like this.”

The encounter definitely left an impression on the actress.

“I’m so moved by this simple act of kindness. Their generosity profoundly effected my (and my kids’) reality that day. I can’t wait to do this for someone else. Humans are good. We can’t forget that,” she wrote.

Wilde is hardly the first celebrity to endure a child's tantrum. Drew Barrymore and Justin Baldoni, best known for his work on "Jane the Virgin," have both opened up about dealing with their children's meltdowns, so Wilde can take solace in knowing she isn't alone.