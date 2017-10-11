share tweet pin email

Actress Olivia Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis had a lot to celebrate on International Day of the Girl Child. Their youngest child, a daughter named Daisy, turned 1 on Wednesday.

Fittingly, Wilde shared a touching message to celebrate Daisy and girls everywhere.

“My curious, courageous one, I promise we'll work hard to make this place better for you and your sisters everywhere,” Wilde wrote on Instagram. “We've taken some hits recently, but I believe we are even more determined because of it. We dream of a time when you won't have to apologize for your brilliance, or sacrifice your self-respect to prove your worthiness. This world is yours, kiddo.”

The 33-year-old is a vocal advocate for women’s rights on Twitter, but shares many of her intimate parenting moments on Instagram.

Morning people (and wookie). A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Wilde also took a moment Wednesday to reflect on giving birth to Daisy, who weighed almost 10 pounds at birth. She called the process “ a bit complicated” and thanked the team at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City.

Wilde’s parenting recently made headlines when she posted an intimate moment with her son, Otis.

The Instagram photo, which showed Wilde sharing a peck on the lips with the 3-year-old, stirred controversy. It earned 114,000 likes, but some saw the exchange as inappropriate.

Wilde and 42-year-old actor Sudeikis have been engaged since 2013. In Feb. 2016, Wilde explained to Net-a-Porter Magazine that she felt children are the ultimate commitment, even beyond marriage.

“We are seriously connected. Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already,’” she explained.