Olivia Munn is a proud mom-to-be!

On Friday, "The Newsroom" star joined Mario Lopez on "Access Hollywood" to talk more about how she's feeling after comedian John Mulaney, shared the couple was expecting earlier this week.

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” Munn, 41, said. “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it really has meant so much to me.”

Despite Lopez's encouragement to "be surprised," Munn revealed she doesn't know if she will find out if the baby is a boy or a girl.

“I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not, but I’ll take that to heart," Munn said. "It’s a good surprise to find out — there’s very few surprises in life."

This is the first child for Munn and Mulaney, who revealed his partner was pregnant on Tuesday's “Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date Olivia," Mulaney shared. "And we're having a baby together."

Mulaney, 39, also revealed it was Meyers and other friends who staged an intervention at the height of his drug use.

“At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs," Mulaney said on the show. "Sitting here tonight, I’m so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life, OK? That night, I was not grateful."

In 2019, the former "Saturday Night Live" writer revealed he was not interested in becoming a father.

"“One of my theories is that kids think that they’re older than they’ve ever been. They believe they’re adults,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I’d talk to them and they’d say ‘Why don’t you want kids?’ I’d say ‘They’re great, but I love what I do. And I love my wife and spending so much time with her and we have a really fortunate life. I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful. It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.”

