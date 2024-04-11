Where are O.J. Simpson's 5 kids now? What they said about their dad

OJ Simpson died from cancer on April 10, his family announced in a social media statement Thursday.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” read the family’s statement on the X platform on April 11.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement continued. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson had five children with two wives: two children with his late wife, Nicole Brown, and three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. In an interview with NBC's Katie Couric in 2004, he called his children "well-adjusted."

Read on to learn more about Simpson’s children.

O.J. Simpson's children with Nicole Brown Simpson

Sydney Brooke Simpson, 38

Sydney Simpson, 38, is the eldest child of O.J. Simpson and his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

O.J. Simpson was charged with the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994, and was acquitted in 1995 following a sensationalized trial that divided the nation.

Sydney was 8 years old at the time of her mother’s murder, which thrust her family into the national spotlight.

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson and their children, Sydney and Justin, attended the Hollywood premiere of "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" in March 1994. Ron Davis / Getty Images

Since that time, Sydney Simpson has led a largely private life. She pursued a career in real estate and as of 2016 was living in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

OJ Simpson mentioned Sydney Simpson and her brother, Justin Simpson, in a 2004 NBC interview with Couric.

“They’re doing terrific. I mean, I couldn’t (be) more proud of them,” he said. “They’re both excellent students, honor students. My daughter just graduated this past week and got accepted to a very fine — a Northeastern school.”

In the same interview, he reflected on parenting his daughter without his late wife.

“Yeah, obviously, I mean my biggest problem and probably when I think of Nicole the most is with girls, (their) problems are more emotional. Guys (do) dumb things you know. You know, you can deal with that,” he said.

O.J. Simpson and his daughter Sydney and son Justin attended a private funeral for Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994. Eric Draper / AP

“Sometimes I feel that maybe I made a mistake by choosing not to get involved and bringing another woman into the house,” he added later. "If that’s hurt anyone, I think it may hurt Sydney to some degree. But fortunately for me, there’s no usual piercings and no tattoos. And she’s an honor student. And she got accepted to a real fine school. So, I got to think I’m ahead of the game.”

Justin Ryan Simpson, 35

Justin Simpson is the younger child of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Like his sister, Justin Simpson has led a private life and pursued a career in real estate in Florida.

In 2016, when the release of FX’s “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: An American Crime Story” rekindled interest in the Simpson family, Justin Simpson spoke with the Tampa Bay Times about enjoying his life and work in St. Petersburg.

“It’s a great place to live, why not St. Pete?’’ he said. “It’s gorgeous here.’’

O.J. Simpson talked about Justin Simpson in his 2004 NBC interview, praising the then 16-year-old’s personality and athletic abilities.

“He’s taller than I am. And he is — I’ve often said he’s the finest kid I’ve ever known. He really is. He is well-liked,” O.J. Simpson said. “He participates at his school in all sports: lacrosse, basketball, football.”

He also reflected on how his son was dealing with the aftermath of his mother’s death.

“He’s a remarkable kid in that even when he’s got other things on his mind, he has a tendency to turn it inward,” Simpson said. “And he’ll go to his room and do what he has to do. And you know, quite often, I’ll say, ‘What’s on your mind? What’s going on? Did something happen in school today?’ Or maybe he split up with his girlfriend or something. He’s always pretty reluctant to get into it. He says, ‘Oh, Dad, I’ll be all right. Just leave me alone. I’ll be all right.’”

O.J, Simpson's kids with Marguerite Whitley

Arnelle Simpson, 55

O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife, Marguerite Whitley, posed with their daughter, Arnelle, and their son, Jason, in 1973 in Los Angeles. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Arnelle Simpson is the eldest daughter of O.J. Simpson and his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. O.J. Simpson and Whitley were married from 1967 to 1979.

Arnelle Simpson served as a defense witness at her father’s 1995 murder trial. She testified that her dad was “very upset, emotional, confused” when told about Nicole Brown Simpson’s death, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She also testified in support of her father at a parole hearing in July 2017, when he was making his case for parole following his conviction for a 2008 kidnapping and armed robbery. O.J. Simpson was granted parole in 2017 and discharged from parole a year early, in 2021.

OJ Simpson and Arnelle Simpson attended the "Cliffhanger" premiere in May 993 in Hollywood. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Arnelle Simpson called O.J. Simpson her “best friend” and her “rock” during her testimony.

“No one really knows how much we have been through, this ordeal, in the last nine years,” she said during the hearing, according to NBC News.

“We just want him to come home so we can move forward for us, quietly,” she also said.

Jason Simpson, 53

Jason Simpson is the middle child of O.J. Simpson and his first wife, Marguerite Whitley.

He works as a chef and culinary director, and has largely kept out of the spotlight since the days of his father’s murder trial.

Jason Simpson at age 2 with OJ Simpson in 1973. AP

He did open up about his dad in a 2021 interview on the “The Food That Binds” podcast.

“There was a time when my dad was famous, and there was a time when he was infamous,” he said. “And I know that when he was famous, I didn’t want him around then because I didn’t want him to take away from something I took very serious, which was cooking.”

He said that following his father’s trial, he was pursued at times by the media, which contributed to his desire to keep a low profile.

“Sometimes, people are aggressive and sometimes people want to find out what’s going on with you, and they don’t, often they don’t have the best intentions,” he said. “They don’t care if you have a job with supportive people who care about you and think the world of you, because there’s nothing that doesn’t sell.”

Aaren Simpson

Aaren Simpson was the youngest daughter of O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley. Aaren died by accidental drowning shortly before turning 2 in 1979, according to The New York Times.

O.J. Simpson opened up about Aaren’s loss in his 2004 interview with Couric, saying he and his ex-wife “never discussed” their daughter's drowning.

“I mean, I never have. You know, I don’t want to discuss it,” he said.

“It’s sad that it happened. It was a tremendous loss,” he added. “We dealt with it. We moved on.”