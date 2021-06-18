After four years of memories at Yale, the Wade quadruplets are moving on.

"It’s really special to know I have these three other people who know me better than anyone in the world," Aaron Wade told TODAY Parents. Courtesy Reina Bonta

Born minutes apart, Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade made headlines in 2017 when they were accepted into 59 top universities, including Harvard, Duke, Yale and Stanford. They decided to stick together and chose Yale, thanks to a generous financial aid package.

“The school treated us like family,” Nigel told NBC News the night before Deadline Day that year.

But while they spent the past four years at the same institution, Aaron Wade told TODAY Parents that the "Quad Squad," as they have been dubbed, found their own individual footing.

"We were all busy college students," Aarson said. "It wasn’t very often that we saw each other, especially not all at the same time."

Through eight semesters, there was only one class that overlapped between Aaron and Nigel.

"It was 'Psychology and the Good Life'. It's one of the biggest classes in Yale history," Aaron explained, adding that the size required the lectures to be video recorded and broadcasted. "So even though I was technically in this class, we were often not in the same building for it."

This spring, Nick graduated with a degree in political science, with a minor in Arabic; Zach double majored in chemical engineering and economics; and Nigel received his degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. Aaron double majored in computer science and psychology — and shared a ceremonial graduation celebration with his brothers — but will spend one more semester at Yale to finish his senior thesis.

Aaron told TODAY the brothers' majors and extracurricular interests made it challenging to meet up in person.

"It’s interesting, because I think that the togetherness was very intangible," he said. "We studied different things and occupied different spaces on campus. We’re very different individuals.

"We lived on four different corners of campus, so sometimes we would go weeks or a month, or I’d run into my brother and go 'Oh yeah, you go to school here, too.'"

The 22-year-old brothers forged their own uniqued paths while studying at Yale. Courtesy Reina Bonta

As they begin this new chapter, the 22-year-old quadruplets have impressive next steps.

"Zach will be out in San Francisco at Goldman Sachs, and Nick is at Goldman in New York City, but living in New Jersey, and Nigel is doing research in New Haven," Aaron shared. "It feels like an extension of our Yale experience, so I imagine that the frequency with which we see each other will be the same."

Despite going in different directions, Wade told TODAY the brotherly bond he shares is unshakeable.

"To know no matter what I’m going through, I have three siblings, who are in the exact same place in their lives," he said. "It’s really special to know I have these three other people who know me better than anyone in the world."

