Mom of famed octuplets posts 13th birthday tribute to kids

Natalie Suleman's octuplets are officially teenagers.

Suleman, who previously went by Nadya, shot to fame in 2009 after giving birth to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai.

In a post on Friday, she celebrated the kids and their unusual sibling status.

"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known," she wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today."

She added that the octuplets are all "selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic" and celebrated their religious faith.

"I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do," she said. "I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully."

The California mom has previously explained that she got pregnant with the eight children through in vitro fertilization, which she also relied on for six other children she had previously.

In 2016, she told the Daily Mail that after giving birth, she went had to do "‘dehumanizing and exploitative" work to make ends meet for her family.

She explained that she wanted to shed the "octomom" persona she had created.

“My history was haunting us,” she said on a 2016 episode of "The Doctors." “I left ‘Octomom.’ I went back to my life as a counselor. I went back and, particularly my kids, had a healthy, happy life. The problem is it’s followed us because people never knew what I did. They never knew the true story.”