Barack and Michelle Obama accessed the wayback machine to celebrate Sasha Obama's birthday this year!

On Thursday, both proud parents posted throwback photos from Sasha's childhood to mark their younger daughter's 20th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!" Michelle Obama shared with a photo of the pair enjoying a sweet moment aboard a boat.

Not to be outdone by his wife, Barack posted one hour later to his own social media account.

"Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next," the 44th President captioned a snap of young Sasha clinging to her dad's shoulders with a big smile.

Barack and Michelle are also parents to daughter, Malia, who will turn 23 on July 4.

In a 2014 interview with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, Barack shared his thoughts on fatherhood.

"I think they would say that I am good, fun dad who teeters on the edge of being embarrassing sometimes," he said. "The one thing the girls know about me is I love 'em to death. Younger parents ... ask me why it is that Malia and Sasha turned out so well. I say, ‘Well, first of all, you know — marry somebody who's going to be a great mom,’ which I did. But second of all, unconditional love sure makes a difference.”

While Sasha and Malia largely were kept away from the spotlight during President Obama's time in office, the former first lady has never shied away from being candid on her role as a mother.

"Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be,'' Michelle said in an interview with Meghan Markle for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. "Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside."

It's safe to say the Obamas are two proud parents.

Happy birthday, Sasha!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

Related: