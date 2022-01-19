Noodle the pug is starring in a children’s book

Noodle the pug will grace the pages of his own picture book this summer.

Last year, the 13-year-old pug captured hearts last year when his morning ritual with his owner, Jonathan Graziano, went viral on TikTok. Every morning, Graziano gently wakes Noodle up and attempts to lift him to stand up.

If Noodle stood on his own, Graziano declared the day a “Bones Day.” If Noodle flopped over and refused to leave his bed, it was a “No Bones Day” — a sign to let yourself take a break and stay in.

Though some speculated that Noodle’s boneless predictions means that the day is doomed, Graziano’s interpretation is less dark.

“It’s a No Bones Day and you know what that means: It means Noodle doesn’t have to go on walkies and it means you must be kind to yourself,” Graziano said in a bones prediction Monday.

Graziano and Noodle will star in a picture book to spread that message.

“Noodle and the No Bones Day” features the pair navigating both Bones Days and No Bones Days to show kids that it’s “OK not to feel 100% all of the time.” Sometimes, Noodle wants to go for adventurous walks around his neighborhood. Sometimes, he needs a day to stay in bed and receive belly rubs.

The book will publish in June.

“It’s hard to put into words just how grateful I am for all the support and love I’ve seen over the past few months for Noodle,” Graziano said in a statement. “These videos have helped bring much-needed joy to so many (myself included), and I hope this book helps to remind anyone who reads it that it’s always okay to take the time to take care of yourself.”

