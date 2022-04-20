Nominate your mom for a special TODAY Mother's Day brunch

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and TODAY is ready to celebrate! We’re filling our Plaza with moms & daughters for a special Mother’s Day brunch with our TODAY anchors on Friday, May 6.

Do you know a magnificent mom who deserves to be celebrated? Fill out the form below, and a TODAY producer will be in touch with selected groups to confirm your spot & share details on attending the celebration.

Please note: invited attendees will need to be available in New York City on the morning of Friday, May 6. Travel is not provided, and all attendees must be fully vaccinated (details below).

Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.