No, Savannah Guthrie isn't pregnant — and no, you shouldn't ask

Savannah Guthrie is not pregnant, but she is expecting people to stop asking her and other women if they have a baby on the way.

The TODAY anchor recently noticed some comments on social media speculating about whether or not she's sporting a baby bump these days. (Blame a certain high-waisted dress: "Excuse me while I go burn it," Savannah quipped on Twitter.) Needless to say, the mother of two didn't appreciate the inquiries or the public debate about her body.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY TODAY's Savannah Guthrie is letting people know it's not cool to ask a woman if she's pregnant.

So, how are people supposed to know when it's OK to ask a woman if she's pregnant? Don't worry — Savannah's got you covered.

In response to some baby bump hubbub, she shared a handy chart showing exactly when the question is appropriate.

As you can see, no matter what a woman's body proportions are, the answer is always the same: Never ask.

There's no room for confusion, it's easy to remember and no one gets hurt.

TODAY's West Coast anchor, Natalie Morales, shared some similar thoughts in an essay back in 2014.

"After having two kids, I did worry about getting my body back," she admitted. "One hazard of our job on TV is people are always checking us out and noting every pound we’ve gained or haven’t quite lost. I worked hard after both pregnancies, but some things don’t go back to just the way they were ... I don’t have a perfect flat belly."

And that sparked speculation about her, as well.

"It’s irritating, though, that I sometimes get tweets from people asking me if I’m pregnant!" she explained. "First, I would never announce on Twitter if I were or weren't but secondly, most of the time those tweets are coming from women! Isn’t that breaking the female code?

"We all know better than to ask that question," she said.

Or at least we should. But that's not the only reason to hold back the maybe-baby talk.

For women battling infertility or those who've recently suffered pregnancy loss, baby bump comments can feel devastating.

Besides, whether she's pregnant or not, there's no need to ask. If a woman has some happy news to share, she'll decide when to share it.