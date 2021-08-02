See Nikki and Brie Bella's tributes for their sons' 1st birthdays

Nikki and Brie Bella are celebrating their sons' first birthdays.

The twin sisters and former WWE stars, 37, posted cute pics of their baby boys — who were born just one day apart — on Instagram over the weekend.

Nikki Bella shared an adorable gallery of images of son Matteo on Saturday. In her first pic, the sweet little boy smiles with his birthday cake in front of him as his mom and dad, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, kiss both sides of his head.

Other photos find Matteo and Brie Bella's son, Buddy, celebrating their big days together.

Nikki Bella gushed in her caption, "Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo. This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It’s been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing.

"Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma," added the new mom. "I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you! You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here’s to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol."

Brie Bella on Sunday shared her own cute gallery filled with pics of Buddy's birthday festivities — as well as several throwback shots from his first year of life.

"A year ago today God blessed me with the wildest sweetest boy, Buddy Dessert Danielson," wrote Brie Bella, who shares Buddy and daughter Birdie, 4, with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

She continued, "Surprised to be pregnant, surprised to be going through pregnancy with my twin then going through a pandemic with so much uncertainty and no wine, to being surprised the day you were born Bud Bud.

"Many days I thought this wild baby inside has to be a boy…..strong kicks like Daddy and sure enough he came out looking just like him. Named after his sweet late grandfather Buddy, middle name of the strongest people I know, my grandmother’s family The Desserts……AND wild like his Mama, BudMode," she wrote.

"The Lord has blessed me in many ways and this is one of them. I tell him how grateful I am countless times. I love you Buddy!! My now 1 year old!!!" she added.

The "Total Bellas" stars opened up about their sons' nearly simultaneous arrivals to People magazine in August 2020.

Though Nikki Bella was originally due on Aug. 6, her water broke early — while sister Brie was by her side.

Brie Bella recalled, “I was with her and was like, ‘My sister is really going into labor before me?’”

To which Nikki Bella jokingly replied, “I compete at everything.”

