Nikki and Brie Bella bare twinning baby bumps in nude photo shoot

Nikki and Brie Bella will soon welcome two more members of the family to the world.

The WWE tag team stars, better known as the Bella Twins, are both pregnant and due just a week and a half apart. But before they deliver the new additions, the 36-year-old sisters decided to pose for a set of nude photos to celebrate their twinning baby bumps.

“This pregnancy has been a special one,” Brie wrote alongside one photo she shared to Instagram. “To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing.”

The pic, in which she and her “Total Bellas” co-star posed back-to-back in an almost perfect mirror image, emphasized their look-alike pregnancies.

“As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different,” Brie continued. “It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever. Can’t wait to meet her little boy and I can’t wait to see what I’ll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I’m happy to end it as one.”

Brie, who’s already a mother to 3-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan, is currently 37 weeks along and looking forward to giving birth just before Nikki, who’ll be a first-time mom when her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev gets here.

“Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well,” Nikki wrote in a caption alongside that same back-to-back photo and one other pic from the shoot (click or swipe through to see the second shot of the sisters). “I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own.”

And as that life grows, her new mom instincts gain a life of their own, too.

“I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide,” she explained. “And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks.”

Nikki and her partner shared the news that there was a boy on the way just last month, after the couple threw a fiesta, complete with a gender-reveal pinata.

Best wishes to the soon-to-be bigger Bella family!