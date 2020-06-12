Nikki Bella reveals the sex of her baby on the way

It's a boy for Nikki Bella!

The pregnant “Total Bellas” star revealed on Thursday night's season finale of E!’s “Total Bellas” the sex of the first child she's expecting with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple broke the news during a fiesta, a nod to her Latin heritage, when she and Chigvintsev fired a confetti cannon and opened a onesie-shaped piñata that gave way to blue confetti.

Bella, 36, also seems to have already experienced mother’s intuition because she said she had sensed they were having a boy during the first ultrasound.

"The first time I saw the 3D version of my baby, I immediately thought a boy because the back was so jacked and strong," she said. "I was like, 'Oh, damn, if that's a girl she's going to come out here and destroy people — which would be awesome."

Before the baby's sex was revealed, Bella, who is due this summer, said she didn’t have a strong opinion on the matter, while Chigvintsev had his hopes.

"He wants a girl, and I'm like, I don't care," she said.

Chigvintsev doesn't seem too bummed, as he shared his excitement on Instagram.

"Finally today is the day we don’t have to keep a secret about gender of our baby," he wrote. "Nicole and I are so excited to share this with all of you ! Nicole I love you so so much and how much I appreciate you for going through with this pregnancy I know it could be challenging at times,you’ll make the best mom ever."

Bella’s twin sister, Brie, who is also pregnant but has elected to keep the sex of her baby a surprise, was beaming at the news.

"I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy, I knew it," she told Nikki in a confessional on the "Total Bellas" finale. "It's perfect for your personality, and I think you and your boy will have such a good bond."