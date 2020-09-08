Nikki Bella shares honest message in video revealing postpartum body

Nikki Bella is sharing her honest thoughts about her postpartum body.

On Monday, the "Total Bellas" star stripped down to her bra and underwear to give fans a raw look at what her body looks like after giving birth to her first child just five weeks ago.

The new mom, who welcomed her son Matteo in July, filmed a video for her Instagram story and admitted that she was a bit nervous to show off her new figure.

"This was really hard to do but I felt like it was the right thing to do because I feel like sometimes on social media and with people sometimes in the spotlight we just truly don't showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back," she said.

Bella gave birth to her son, Matteo, five weeks ago. thenikkibella/ Instagram

The 36-year-old revealed that she's 18 pounds away from her pre-pregnancy weight and admitted that she enjoyed a lot of rich foods while expecting her first child.

"I indulged in pizza quite a bit, especially towards the end and baked goods, especially when it got hotter or when I was just sick of being locked up inside. I would just use pregnancy as an excuse a lot and my fiancé happens to be a gourmet chef," she said.

As she embarks on her postpartum weight loss journey, Bella wants to make one thing clear: She's going to shed the pregnancy pounds in the "healthiest way possible."

"There's going to be no crash diets. There's going to be no starving myself. It's gonna be bringing workout back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing. Of course I cheat here and there; I'm normal," she said.

Bella admitted that all the physical and mental changes that come along with giving birth have taken some time to get used to, and she sent a message of support to all of her fans who might be going through the same thing right now.

"I feel you and we're exhausted on top of it so it's not like we're getting beauty sleep. I wish," she said.

Bella's twin sister Brie, who also recently welcomed a son, applauded her sister for taking fans through her postpartum journey and left three clapping emojis on her Instagram post.

One of Bella's fans also sent her some positive words of encouragement: "Can we talk about how you still have abs!!!!! You’re body goals right now girl!!!!!!!!"

The former pro wrestler, who is engaged to pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, seems to have kicked off her weight loss journey already, sharing a video of herself working out on TikTok over the long weekend.

Still, despite her desire to get her pre-pregnancy body back, the new mom was quick to emphasize that having her son with her now makes her journey a lot more meaningful.

"Being a mom is the most rewarding thing ever ... I have the most amazing little boy ever. My Matteo is way worth it," she said.