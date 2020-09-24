New mom Nikki Bella caused quite a stir last week when she posted an intimate Instagram of herself and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev sharing a kiss. The caption, many people thought, suggested the couple would be doing more than smooching when the camera turned off.

Bella, 36, who welcomed her first child, son Matteo, in late July, clarified the intentions behind her saucy post, which referenced "postpartum panties" going "out the door," in a recent episode of her podcast.

"I didn't mean that!" former pro wrestler told her twin sister, Brie Bella, who welcomed her second child, a boy named Buddy, 22 hours after Matteo's birth.

"You talked about throwing your postpartum panties!" Brie, 36, responded.

"Away, like, I'm done," Nikki explained. "I'm not bleeding. There's nothing wrong, no more postpartum panties, they're out the door. But maybe I should've said, 'In the trash, away for good.'"

In the original post, Nikki also gave a "hidden camera warning," which Brie said she felt up dialed the sex factor.

The rest of the caption, in part, read: "Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back."

Nikki's implication that she and Chigvintsev, 38, were already having sex postpartum may've not been her intention, but she revealed on the podcast that it's actually true.

"I didn't publicly say I want to have sex with my man, which, don't get me wrong, I've already been having sex," she told Brie. "I didn't even make it to the 6-week point. I just started at five. I was like, 'I'm healed, I'm fine.'"

Many health care providers recommend that new moms wait until four to six weeks after giving birth before having sex, according to Mayo Clinic.

Nikki and Brie welcomed their sons on July 31 and Aug. 1 respectively. Brie is already mom to daughter Birdie, 3. Matteo is Nikki and Artem's first child.