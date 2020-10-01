Nicole Richie and daughter Harlow look exactly alike in new pic with Sofia Richie

Nicole Richie's daughter, Harlow, is the spitting image of her mom — and her Aunt Sofia, too!

Sofia Richie shared a cute pic of all three ladies Wednesday on Instagram, captioning it, "My favorite trio."

In the pic, 12-year-old Harlow wears her hair in wavy blond tresses just like her "Great News" star mom, 39, and her model aunt, 22. All three even sport the same casual smile.

The photo was shot selfie-style by Nicole Richie during an al fresco family painting class that also included the sisters' famous dad, pop music legend Lionel Richie.

Sofia Richie shared a gallery of videos and pics from the outdoor art party that included a clip of the 71-year-old "Hello" singer hamming it up for the camera.

Nicole Richie shares Harlow and her little brother, Sparrow, 11, with her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden. The couple tied the knot in December 2010 after four years together.

Last month, Madden shared a rare photo of Sparrow on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

The photo finds the adorable boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. "Happy 11th Birthday to my baby boy! I love you Sparrow," Madden gushed in the caption.

He added, "Here's to many more years of being best friends and me embarrassing you."

Though Madden and his wife normally keep their kids out of the spotlight, the musician also shared another glimpse of their happy family when he posted a pic of them sitting in front of the United States Capitol building in honor of Mother's Day.

"Nicole we love you and I Thank you," Madden wrote in a heartfelt caption. "You take care of us all, and you make our house a home.

"And To all the moms out there holding it down for your families in these difficult times, we all say thank you and we hope you are getting all the flowers today, you deserve them."