Nicole Kidman is reflecting on life before lockdown.

On Monday, the 53-year-old gave her fans and followers a rare glimpse of a cheerful time she spent with daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10, just a few years ago.

“Just looking back,” Kidman wrote alongside the clip that showed her and her girls, who would have been 7 and 4 at the time, frolicking near the foot of the Uluru rock formation in Australia’s Northern Territory. “Wonderful memories.”

In the beautifully filmed video, “The Undoing” star and her youngest daughters can be seen running, dancing and playing with each other’s hair — in short, simply having fun. It was shot for Vogue Australia in 2015.

Kidman and her husband, country crooner Keith Urban, 53, are known for being protective of Sunday and Faith’s privacy, so it’s not often fans get to see scenes such as the carefree one in the clip.

Also, times haven’t been as carefree for the kids lately.

In November, Kidman, who also shares two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, opened up about the fact that her girls have been struggling in recent months with the isolation that’s come with pandemic lockdown.

“One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends,” she told Glamour UK. “I pine and yearn for my friends too.”

She said she believes “loneliness is an epidemic."

But in an earlier interview with People, the Oscar winner revealed that if she’d gotten together with Urban sooner, loneliness would never have been an issue for Sunday and Faith — because they would have had so many siblings by their sides.

"We go, 'Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could’ve had 10 of them!'" Kidman said at the time. "But Keith says, 'Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given."