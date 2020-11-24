Nicole Kidman shares how loneliness is impacting her kids: 'One of the hardest things'

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted protocols that take a toll of their own. The isolation of lockdown and the necessity of maintaining relationships remotely can lead to a sense of detachment and loneliness, and according to Nicole Kidman, “loneliness is an epidemic,” too.

And like so many other parents, it’s one she’s watching her children endure right now.

While Kidman and husband Keith Urban always keep daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, close by, “The Undoing” actor has revealed that their girls are having a hard time adjusting to the absence of friends.

“Our kids — because we travel, and we won't be apart — are used to having to learn online,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK. “But the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through the emotions.”

The mother of four, who also shares two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, says she understands her kids’ struggles because she shares them.

“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily — that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through,” she explained. “And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too.”

The 53-year-old believes that feelings of seclusion and separation is truly detrimental, whether one’s yearning for friends or for a partner.

“They say loneliness is the great killer,” Kidman told the publication. “It causes so much pain, and I've been lonely, and it is very, very, very hard. You see it in older people. You see it in young people. You see it now in this world. We can't even hug anymore. Loneliness is an epidemic.”

“I am very fortunate to come home to him,” Nicole Kidman told Glamour UK. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

And it’s one that makes her grateful for having a partner like country crooner Urban in her life.

“So, I am very fortunate to come home to him,” she added. “My heart goes out to the people who don't have a person to go to now.”