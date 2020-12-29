Nicole Kidman celebrates 'darling' daughter Faith's 10th birthday with sweet photo

Nicole Kidman marked her daughter Faith Margaret’s 10th birthday with an extra sweet photo — literally!

“Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much,” the proud mom, 53, wrote alongside a snapshot of the birthday girl's cake, complete with pink candles, a border of sprinkles and chocolate icing spelling the words, "Happy 10th Birthday Faith."

Kidman did not include a photo of her daughter in the post, as she and her husband, country singer Keith Urban, 53, have long been protective of their children's privacy and rarely post pictures of their faces on social media.

For Faith’s birthday last year, Kidman did share a rare throwback photo of herself with Faith as a toddler, along with a picture of her birthday cake.

Kidman and Urban also have a 12-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, and the "Big Little Lies" star celebrated her birthday in 2019 with a photo of her and Faith with their backs turned to the camera in Paris.

Earlier that year, the Academy Award winner also shared another adorable photo with both of her daughters while keeping their faces hidden. “I am nothing without the love of my family,” she wrote in the caption.

Kidman also has two older children, Isabella Cruise, 28, and Connor Cruise, 25, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise. They divorced in 2001, and she and Urban tied the knot in 2006.

The actor opened up about her parenting philosophy in a 2017 interview with TODAY.

“So much is stepping aside and letting them become who they are,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m teaching that as much as giving them their voices.”

“It’s more about being there and setting boundaries and offering unconditional love,” she added. “I’m always trying to learn.”

In a January 2019 interview with People, Kidman revealed that she would've loved to have more children with Urban.

"We go, 'Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could’ve had 10 of them!'" she quipped. "But Keith says, 'Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given."