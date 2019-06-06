Sign up for our newsletter

This sweet moment between a French tennis star and his son may have won the French Open.

When Nicolas Mahut was eliminated from the third round of the tournament last week, he was visibly emotional. A top doubles player, the 37-year-old Frenchman had suggested this would be his last time playing singles at the tournament.

But that's when Mahut's young son ran onto the court to offer his dad a big, comforting hug.

The boy's sweet embrace prompted everyone to get a bit misty-eyed.

Even Mahut's opponent, Argentine player Leonardo Mayer, seemed to tear up. Mahut then waved to the crowd and walked off the court holding his son's hand.

It turns out, he and his son have a history of embracing on the court.

After he failed to qualify for the U.S. Open last year, the Frenchman's son rushed to his dad's side to give him a big bear hug.

It just goes to show that sometimes even a loss can be turned into a big, heartwarming win.