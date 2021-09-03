Nicki Minaj shares rare videos with her 11-month-old son

Nicki Minaj’s little bundle of joy is growing up fast.

The last time the rapper shared a video of her baby boy, whom she affectionately refers to as “Papa Bear,” was back in May, when she showed her fans and followers on social media that he was almost able to stand on his own.

But what a difference a little more than three months can make! In a new clip from Minaj, the 11-month-old is now speaking up on Instagram.

“Papa, say, ‘Me and Mama laughed at that,’” Minaj says to her son as he sits on her lap, and her husband, Kenneth Petty, sits by their side. “Papa, what you doing? Say, ‘Hi!’”

Right on cue, he does just that, causing Mom to gasp and Dad to look delighted.

And that’s not the only dose of adorableness Minaj shared. On Thursday, just before the above video went up, the 38-year-old hit-maker posted two other quick clips of Papa Bear.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see both videos in the set.)

“Say, ‘Mama, I know I’m a cute boy,’” she says on her son’s behalf in one clip.

Of course, Papa Bear is a real cutie, but as for his real name, assuming it isn’t actually Papa Bear, that remains a mystery. Both Minaj and Petty have kept that detail private since welcoming him into the world Sept. 30 of last year.

The first-time mother gave the public its first good look at her little man — other than a sweet shot of his foot shortly after birth — back in January, when she also professed her love of the new role in her life.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on," she wrote at the time. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there.”