Nicki Minaj shares adorable new video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj’s son is getting ready to stand on his own!

Minaj, 38, shared a rare adorable video of her son on Instagram Saturday as he donned a Burberry onesie with a pair of matching shoes in the brand’s signature check pattern. Her husband, Kenneth Petty, held his son’s sides as he aided him in standing up straight while he wiggled around in his arms.

“You trying to do all of that today?” Minaj said on camera in the background of the video. “You’re not trying to do all of that today? Am I bothering you? You had it?”

Later in the short clip, the rapper pretended to speak for her son for a moment, adding in a high-pitched voice, “Mama, I had it. Leave me alone already, please. I don’t got time for all that, mama.”

Minaj and Petty, who tied the knot in October 2019 after remaining friends since childhood, welcomed their first child together last fall. In October 2020, she shared a photo on Instagram holding her newborn son's foot. Neither Minaj nor her husband has shared their son's name publicly.

While Minaj has largely remained private about her personal life, including her son, she shared a photo of him for the first time on social media at the beginning of the year in a carousel post on Instagram. In the post, she shared various photos of her son donning a plethora of adorable outfits, including a blue flannel and jeans, a Fendi monogram onesie, a Burberry check onesie, a black Versace onesie, as well as an adorable red Gucci outfit in what was described as the “Best of 2020.”

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏,” she wrote in the caption. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

She continued the heartfelt caption, discussing motherhood more in-depth to get the new year started.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on," she added. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”