Nick and Vanessa Lachey celebrate their daughter's 3rd birthday with sweet messages

Magical things often come in threes and Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey’s third birthday was no exception.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey celebrated their little girl's special day with beautiful beach views, hugs, kisses and birthday treats.

The couple took to Instagram to chronicle the festivities Friday.

“There is nothing quite like the kiss from your little princess,” Nick Lachey captioned the sweet moment with Brooklyn. “Happy Birthday Angel!! You will ALWAYS be Daddy’s girl. I love you so much.”

Brooklyn, the middle child in the Lachey family, shares her parents with older brother Camden John, 5, and younger brother Phoenix Robert, 1. Keeping with tradition, the celebrity parents embrace every moment of messy love that comes with raising young kids.

Vanessa Lachey shared a more playful picture to mark Brooklyn's birthday on Instagram.

“You’re fearless and kind. You’re sweet and confident. You’re empathetic and ambitious. You’re happy and fun,” the mom wrote of little Brooklyn who devoured a birthday treat. “Today you are three and FOREVER you are mine! I Love you and the little lady you are becoming everyday. Thank You for this Beautiful Life, Belly! You are one in a million!”

Just last week, the Lachey’s celebrated Phoenix’s first birthday with all the same joy. Phoenix, who arrived on Christmas Eve in 2016, was born 10 weeks early.

Both mom and dad shared special posts for Phoenix's milestone with equal parts sweetness and sentimentality.

Vanessa also shared a throwback photo to culminate the celebratory season.

"I can’t help but scroll thru my photos, reflect on the past year and come to the same conclusion ... Family is EVERYTHING!" the "DWTS" alum wrote.

With three young kids, lots of smiles and plenty of treats, the Lachey family has many magical years to come.