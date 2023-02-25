Nick Jonas is the sweetest tour dad with baby Malti in video from Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ daughter is already getting a taste of life on tour.

Chopra Jonas posted a video and photo montage on Instagram set to the Jonas Brothers’ newest single, “Wings." To kick-off the montage, the “Quantico” star posted a short clip of her husband walking around backstage holding their 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, in one arm and a tiny pair of headphones in his other hand.

The rest of the montage featured videos and photos of the Jonas Brothers — who will be performing a five-night residency at the Marquis Theatre in March — onstage during the band’s Las Vegas residency. She also shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the band with fans, as well as some glam snaps previously shared on Instagram of the couple dressed to the nines in coordinating black ensembles.

Chopra Jonas, 40, and Jonas, 30, who tied the knot in December 2018, welcomed their first child together with help from a surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. As new parents, the couple have shared rare glimpses into their daughter’s life, concealing her face or covering it with an emoji in photos shared on social media until recently.

Earlier in February, Chopra Jonas posted several snaps posing with Malti on her Instagram. For Valentine’s Day, the actor shared a selfie with her husband, followed by a snap holding her daughter as they appeared to feed ducks at a lake. In the photo, she gave fans a clear view of her daughter’s side-profile and sweetly captioned the post, “My forever valentines.”

Days later, the first time mother shared another selfie posing with her daughter. In the first photo on Instagram, Chopra Jonas took the snap with Malti sitting in her lap, followed by another photo lounging in bed with her husband and their daughter.

“Days like this,” she wrote in the caption.

Malti made her public debut in late January when she attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring her dad’s band. Chopra Jonas sat off to the side with her daughter on her lap during the ceremony to support Jonas on the big day.

The 30-year-old singer reflected on the moment during a February appearance on TODAY, explaining that it was his daughter’s first experience being out in public.

“We were nervous about it,” he added. “The whole day was just a great setting for the family to be together and for us all to celebrate a nearly 20-year career. But the real thing was to talk about the next chapter, which is the announcement of our new album, and having my little girl out there was pretty special.”

TODAY’s Al Roker brought up a specific moment from Jonas’ speech at the ceremony, during which the singer told his daughter, “I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Jonas joked that it was his true motive, adding, “That’s the whole reason we did it.”