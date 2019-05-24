Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 6:21 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

Nick Carter has some joyous news to share!

The Backstreet Boys singer, 39, revealed Friday that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, 35, are expecting their second child. The two, who wed in 2014, already share a son, 3-year-old Odin Reign.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," Carter wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful photo of him cradling his wife as Odin plants a kiss on her tummy.

The happy announcement comes less than a year after the family experienced a devastating loss. Last September, Carter shared with his Twitter followers that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time," he wrote. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months."

In March, on what was supposed to be their daughter's due date, Lauren shared on Instagram an ultrasound image in tribute to their child and the many women who have experienced the same heartbreak and grief.

"I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses," she wrote in part. "Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face."

Last year, Carter opened up to People about how much Lauren and Odin have impacted his life.

"It’s funny, I have two families," he told the magazine. "I have one with the (Backstreet Boys), and I’ve had that since I was 12 years old. Now I have my new one, ever since I met my wife, going on 10 years now. And it’s interesting, because for me to have a strong woman like her, who I love and trust … I knew she would be a foundation and a rock for me whenever times got tough. I knew that I would be protected with her. And we protect one another.”