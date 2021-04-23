Nick Carter shares update on newborn: 'Not out of the woods yet'

Nick Carter says his newborn baby is doing better, but will need to stay in the hospital a little longer.

Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you 🙏🏻. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 23, 2021

“Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet,” the Backstreet Boys singer, 41, wrote on Twitter. “We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you.”

Carter, 41, and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, 37, announced the birth of their third child earlier this week, and revealed that their newborn was still in the hospital following some “minor complications.”

We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. 🙏🏻But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” Carter wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “But as a parent knows all to (sic) very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

He also shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing surgical scrubs and holding his head in his hand.

“Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby,” he wrote in the caption.

The Carters are also parents to a son, Odin, 5, and an 18-month-old daughter, Saoirse.

On Friday, the singer shared a sweet video of Saoirse on Instagram, apparently shortly before she became a big sister.

“Took this video of Saoirse before we left for the hospital,” he wrote in the caption. “I miss our babies but we have to stay another night. We’ll be home soon.”