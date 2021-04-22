Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is asking for “prayers and good thoughts” after he and wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their third child earlier this week.

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” Carter wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “But as a parent knows all to (sic) very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Carter, 41, also shared an Instagram photo of himself on Wednesday looking visibly distressed in a surgical cap and scrubs.

“Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby,” he captioned the somber image.

Carter and Kitt, 37, are also parents to 5-year-old son Odin and 18-month-old daughter Saoirse.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting baby No. 3 after multiple miscarriages. While speaking with People, Kitt revealed that she didn’t learn she was pregnant until she was about five-and-a-half months along.

“I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant,” Kitt told the publication. “One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’”

The baby news was a welcome surprise, Kitt explained. Due to health issues, she and Carter had been talking about possibly getting a surrogate to expand their family.

On Sunday, Carter posted a picture of himself cuddling Kitt’s third trimester bump.

“3 babies, were so excited,” the pop star wrote. “growing family. #fatherhood. #comingsoon.”