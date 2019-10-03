Sign up for our newsletter

After suffering a devastating miscarriage last year, Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, have welcomed a rainbow baby.

The little girl, who was born on Wednesday, joined big brother, Odin, 3. Us Weekly was first to report the story.

Carter and Kitt were more than ready to meet their bundle of joy.

Earlier that day, Carter posted a photo from a maternity shoot on Instagram. In the snap, he is seen cradling Lauren’s bump.

“Eagerly awaiting our new addition,” the Backstreet Boys singer, 39, wrote, along with a rainbow emoji.

On her page, Kitt shared a snap of the family's final days of being a party of three.

The couple, who wed in 2014, have been open about their struggles to have children.

While competing on “Dancing With the Stars” in November 2015, Carter revealed that he and Kitt lost a pregnancy before conceiving Odin.

“It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you,” Carter said. “There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen.”

Kitt, who appeared in the pretaped clip, noted that it “was hard” to see her husband hurting.

Carter and Lauren suffered another miscarriage in 2018 when Odin was 2.

“I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months,” Carter tweeted at the time. “I’m heartbroken.”

October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. Miscarriage affects 15 to 20 percent of all pregnancies, often for no known reason.